On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) Receives $2.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on On Deck Capital from $1.50 to $1.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in On Deck Capital by 2,207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in On Deck Capital by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 307,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 231,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 820,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.69. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.04. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.57 million.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans, line of credit loans, and equipment finance loans. The company also operates technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks.

