One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.55 Million

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce sales of $12.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the highest is $12.60 million. One Stop Systems posted sales of $14.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $53.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.85 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $67.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $11.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 million.

A number of research firms have commented on OSS. ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

In other One Stop Systems news, insider James M. Reardon sold 11,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $29,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,191,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,192.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 19,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $48,452.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,191,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,823 shares of company stock valued at $306,844. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Stop Systems stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

OSS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 2.00.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit