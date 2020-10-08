One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce sales of $12.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the highest is $12.60 million. One Stop Systems posted sales of $14.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $53.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.85 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $67.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $11.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 million.

A number of research firms have commented on OSS. ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

In other One Stop Systems news, insider James M. Reardon sold 11,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $29,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,191,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,192.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 19,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $48,452.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,191,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,823 shares of company stock valued at $306,844. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Stop Systems stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

OSS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 2.00.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.