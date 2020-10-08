OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Down 10.7%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price dropped 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 767,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 494% from the average daily volume of 129,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $293.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.47.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Wasson acquired 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,413.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $650,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

