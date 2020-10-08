Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DNNGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

DNNGY stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

