Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.83. 583,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,012,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $332.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $49,569.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,792,530 shares in the company, valued at $33,828,375.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Creative Planning grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

