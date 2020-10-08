Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $278.18 Average PT from Analysts

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.88.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.30. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $353.15. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.52, for a total transaction of $15,053,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,755,130. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

