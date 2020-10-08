PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

