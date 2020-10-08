PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.
Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.
PCM Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.