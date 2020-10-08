Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $208.22 and last traded at $207.98. Approximately 402,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 310,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.71.

Get Penumbra alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.17.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $1,175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,003.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $1,535,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,764,545. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,982,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 0.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,426,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Penumbra by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,081,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,021,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.