Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,358 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Pfizer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,204,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 28,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.89. 16,776,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,664,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.