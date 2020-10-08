Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,707,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,667,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,115 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after acquiring an additional 252,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC now owns 381,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.
Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.