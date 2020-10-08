Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 9.3%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.85 and last traded at $38.85. 2,894,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the average session volume of 613,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLL. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $321.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium makes up about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

