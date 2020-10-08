PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

NYSE PDI opened at $24.75 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.