PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.
NYSE PDI opened at $24.75 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
