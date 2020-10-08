PIMCO High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of PHK opened at $5.51 on Thursday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Dividend History for PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit