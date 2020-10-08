PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Cut by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,534,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,862,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.71. 46,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

