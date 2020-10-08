Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) shares traded down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.93. 1,254,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,978,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 6.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 60.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polar Power stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Polar Power as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

