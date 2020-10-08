Quiksilver (OTCMKTS:ZQKSQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quiksilver, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZQKSQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Quiksilver shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,101,400 shares trading hands.

About Quiksilver (OTCMKTS:ZQKSQ)

Boardriders, Inc is a United States-based outdoor sports lifestyle company. The Company designs, develops and distributes apparel, footwear, accessories and related products. The Company markets its products under the brands, such as Quiksilver, Roxy and DC. The Company’s Quiksilver brand includes a range of apparel and accessories for men and boys.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Quiksilver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quiksilver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.