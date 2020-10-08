Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Stock Position Raised by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after buying an additional 1,438,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $27,604,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after buying an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.71. 45,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.