Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $116.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Saia stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,720. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Saia has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $142.46.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $50,743,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 302,390 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $19,470,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 262,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $18,106,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Analyst Recommendations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit