Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $116.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,720. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Saia has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $142.46.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $50,743,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 302,390 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $19,470,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 262,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $18,106,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.