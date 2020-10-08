Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.20

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,408.47.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

