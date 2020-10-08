Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.67. 123,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 103,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $209.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,368.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,490. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 26.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 334.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $116,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 6.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $294,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

