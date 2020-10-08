Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,443 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $58.37. 1,221,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,644. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.