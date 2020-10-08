Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) were down 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 1,125,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,576,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 164.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

