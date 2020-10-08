Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.94.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $284.50. 126,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,021. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

