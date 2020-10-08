Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $75.34. 977,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,257,234. The company has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.