Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,932,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

