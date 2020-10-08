SmartCash (SMART) Market Cap Hits $4.51 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $110,393.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinBene and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,880.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.21 or 0.03237123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.24 or 0.02152915 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00433714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.01020898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00573747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00047550 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

