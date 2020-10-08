Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.93 EPS

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.40) (($0.11)) by GBX 4.93 ($0.06), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:SMRT opened at GBX 86.60 ($1.13) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. Smartspace Software has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

About Smartspace Software

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

