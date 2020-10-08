Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.93 EPS

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.40) (($0.11)) by GBX 4.93 ($0.06), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:SMRT opened at GBX 86.60 ($1.13) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. Smartspace Software has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69.
About Smartspace Software
