Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $278.56 and last traded at $289.00. Approximately 3,176,348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 1,258,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B.Riley Securit restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.14 and its 200-day moving average is $153.47.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,963,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,231 shares of company stock worth $26,152,884. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

