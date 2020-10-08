Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Down 23.5%

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s share price traded down 23.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 7,144,515 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,397% from the average session volume of 477,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.