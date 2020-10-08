Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Down 23.5%

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s share price traded down 23.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 7,144,515 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,397% from the average session volume of 477,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.
Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.
