Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Down 6.8%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) was down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 920,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 453,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,065,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,606,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $269,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,742. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4,296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after buying an additional 927,428 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $6,209,000. Towle & Co. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $6,150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after purchasing an additional 442,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 711,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 360,477 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.