Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SON. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $2,138,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $1,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,802. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

