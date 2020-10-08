Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

