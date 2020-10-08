Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $38.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $47.55. 15,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,531.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 49.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 157.9% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.