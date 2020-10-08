StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $1.03. StoneMor Partners shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 116,711 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.71 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STON. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,804,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 190,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneMor Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

