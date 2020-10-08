StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $1.03. StoneMor Partners shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 116,711 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.
StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.71 million during the quarter.
StoneMor Partners Company Profile (NYSE:STON)
StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.
