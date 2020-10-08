Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.
Shares of RCS stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $9.59.
Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Company Profile
