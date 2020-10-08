Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of RCS stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $9.59.

Get Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund alerts:

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.