Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.99 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $28.99 million and $667,621.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $520.86 or 0.04787162 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031780 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

