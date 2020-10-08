SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Up 5.1%

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 353,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 896,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $307.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 113.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

