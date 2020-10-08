Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.92. 7,647,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 7,025,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

