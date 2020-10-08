Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

SNSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSS. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

SNSS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 4,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.74. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $11.30.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). Equities analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.