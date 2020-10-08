Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 9.6%

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.80 and last traded at $70.54. 9,957,812 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 3,697,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Simmons assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,029.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,969,346 shares of company stock valued at $212,936,977. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunrun by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

