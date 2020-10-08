Super Zero Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.56 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $29.25 million and $2.56 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.21 or 0.03237123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00047550 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 640,262,891 coins and its circulating supply is 292,924,642 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

