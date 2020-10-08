T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 2,935,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,500,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on T2 Biosystems from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $202.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 37.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

