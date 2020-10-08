The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The First of Long Island has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

FLIC opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.50. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts expect that The First of Long Island will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

