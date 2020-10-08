The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.78. The stock had a trading volume of 199,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,320. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.86.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

