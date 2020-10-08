The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $132.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.12. 615,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,587,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

