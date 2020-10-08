Therapeutics Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MLACU) Trading Down 0.3%

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MLACU) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 1,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 77,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

About Therapeutics Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MLACU)

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

