Therapeutics Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:PSACU) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 1,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 137,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

About Therapeutics Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU)

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutics Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutics Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.