Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Trading Down 5.6%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $96.99 and last traded at $97.70. 981,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,026,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.95.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,536,000 after buying an additional 2,065,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after buying an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $44,843,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 725.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 304,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $9,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

