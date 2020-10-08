Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Down 2%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 3,796,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,593,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.30%. Equities analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

