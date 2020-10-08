Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Down 2%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 3,796,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,593,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.
