TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Trading Up 5.2%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 101,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 26,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several analysts recently commented on TACT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $56.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.17.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 137.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

